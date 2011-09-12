Sept 12 * ISS cites higher bids, lack of market check for decision

* Questions if Allied bid offers best 'economic option'

NEW YORK, Sept 11 A major shareholder advisory firm has recommended investors of reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc vote against the proposed merger with Allied World Assurance .

Institutional Shareholder Services, the largest proxy advisory firm, said in a statement dated 9 September that the emergence of two higher competing bids from Validus Holdings Ltd and Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), as well as a lack of any market check, has "cast doubt on whether the deal with Allied World is truly the best economic option available to its shareholders."

Transatlantic is seeking shareholder approval for a merger with Allied World in which shareholders would receive 0.88 Allied World shares per Transatlantic share held.

Transatlantic and Allied agreed to an all-stock deal in June that was worth $3.2 billion in aggregate. A month later, Validus, the Bermuda-based reinsurer, made an unsolicited $3.5bn cash-and-stock offer, which it took directly to shareholders after it could not come to a confidentiality agreement with Transatlantic.

National Indemnity Company, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, made its $52-a-share offer on August 5, outbidding Transatlantic's agreed partner Allied World Assurance and hostile suitor Validus. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Lincoln Feast)