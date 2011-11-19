Nov 18 Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings In
TRH.Nc on Friday accused Validus Holdings Ltd of illegally
bolstering its hostile takeover bid by attempting to change the
size of Transatlantic's board of directors.
In a lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court,
Transatlantic said Validus is violating both Transatlantic's
charter and Delaware state law by offering a consent
solicitation that, if approved, would give Transatlantic
shareholders the right to set the number of directors on
Transatlantic's board.
Under Transatlantic's bylaws, only its directors can change
the size of its board, according to the complaint. Delaware law
prohibits the adoption of bylaws inconsistent with a company's
charter, the complaint said.
If approved, Validus' consent solicitation would "cause
severe disruptions to Transatlantic's business by creating
great uncertainty over the size and composition of
Transatlantic's board, leaving Transatlantic with a board of
directors incapable of taking action due to an inability to
reach a quorum at precisely the time when a
properly-constituted board is most needed: as Transatlantic
considers potential acquisition or merger proposals, including
a proposal from Validus itself," the lawsuit said.
The solicitation also seeks shareholder approval to remove
the seven incumbent Transatlantic directors and elect three
nominees put forward by Validus. The size of the board would
then be set at the number of Validus nominees elected and
Transatlantic directors who are not removed following the
shareholder vote, according to the lawsuit.
"We believe that this lawsuit is yet another attempt by
Transatlantic to frustrate the ability of its stockholders to
accept Validus' compelling offer," Validus spokeswoman Gemma
Hart said in an email statement.
On Nov. 3, Validus offered to buy out Transatlantic in a
deal worth around $55.35 per share, including an up to $2 per
share cash dividend that would decrease if Transatlantic used
funds to buy back its shares. The deal values the Bermuda-based
company at nearly $3.5 billion.
In a letter to Transatlantic, Validus CEO Edward Noonan
said he was looking to replace Transatlantic board with three
independent directors.
On Nov. 8, Transatlantic called Validus' offer "inadequate"
and said it was continuing to pursue discussions about a
potential sale to two other parties.
The case is Transatlantic Holdings v. Validus Holdings Ltd
et al, in the Court of the Chancery of the State of Delaware,
no. 7054.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye, editing by Bernard Orr)