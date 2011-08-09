Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 8 U.S. reinsurance company Transatlantic Holdings Inc spurned a $3.24 billion takeover bid by National Indemnity Co, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), saying the offer does not constitute a superior proposal, even as it left the door open for further negotiations.
In a statement late on Monday, Transatlantic said it will engage in discussions with National Indemnity as the board had determined that Berkshire unit's proposal "is reasonably likely to lead to a superior proposal."
Transatlantic's board had earlier said that it would "carefully consider and evaluate" the $52-per-share offer by National Indemnity.
Transatlantic already has an agreement to be bought by Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd in a deal currently worth $44.22 per share, or $2.75 billion.
Also, Validus Holdings Ltd has launched a hostile bid for Transatlantic, with a proposal currently worth $46.36 per share, or $2.89 billion.
Shares of Transatlantic closed up about 7 percent at $48.31 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday even as the broader market plunged. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
