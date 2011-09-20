Sept 19 U.S. reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings
, which rejected a takeover offer from Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), is exploring a "limited standstill"
agreement with Validus Holdings , the Wall Street Journal
said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Transatlantic would like to see if Validus agrees to certain
terms as a condition of seeing Transatlantic's financial books,
the Journal said.
Standstill agreements restrict potential deal suitors from
certain activities.
On Friday, Transatlantic and Allied World Assurance Co
Holdings Ltd called off their planned merger in the face
of overwhelming opposition.
A hostile offer for the company remains on the table from
Validus Holdings. Validus has taken its offer directly to
Transatlantic shareholders and has taken steps to replace
Transatlantic's board.
However, in order to close a deal, Validus would likely need
to increase its current cash-and-stock offer, valued Monday at
about $2.9 billion, the people told the Journal.
Transatlantic could not immediately be reached by Reuters
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)