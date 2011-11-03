* Increased offer was worth around $55.35/shr
* Includes up to $2/shr cash div
* Validus seeks to dismiss Transatlantic board
* Transatlantic shares up 3 pct; Validus flat
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 3 Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings
is looking at an increased takeover offer from Validus Holdings
, but advised shareholders to sit tight for now, adding it
was in talks with other parties.
Bermuda-based Transatlantic, currently valued at around $3.3
billion, is proving to be a sought-after asset as it's
relatively cheap for the industry and has 'long-tail' insurance
lines, such as medical malpractice and worker compensation, that
are attractive to reinsurers more exposed to 'short-tail' risks
such as hurricane damage.
In September, Transatlantic called off a merger with Allied
World Assurance Co Holdings in the face of overwhelming
shareholder opposition.
It has also said a rival offer from a unit of Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) was too low, and was
reported to have had talks with Enstar Group , which has
hedge fund manager J. Christopher Flowers as one of its largest
shareholders.
Another possible suitor is reckoned to be former Berkshire
Hathaway insurance executive Joseph Brandon, who is working with
Morgan Stanley on a potential offer, a source told
Reuters.
Validus and Transatlantic in September signed a
confidentiality agreement as part of an exchange of information
ahead of buyout talks, but, within days, Transatlantic was
reported to be in discussions with another potential suitor.
Validus said it increased its offer to 1.5564 of its shares
and $11 per Transatlantic share in cash -- a 25.8 percent
premium to Transatlantic's June 10 close.
The sweetened Validus offer was worth around $55.35 per
share, including an up to $2 per share cash dividend, which
would decrease if Transatlantic uses funds to buy back its
shares.
Including that cash dividend, the proposal values
Transatlantic at just short of $3.5 billion.
In a letter to Transatlantic, Validus CEO Edward J Noonan
said his company was looking to replace the Transatlantic board
with three independent directors.
Shares of Transatlantic rose as much as 3.2 percent on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, nearing last week's
2-year high of $54.49. Validus shares were flat at around
$27.22.
