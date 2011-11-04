* Says Validus' revised offer lower than book value

* Says in talks with two other parties on strategic alternatives (Adds details,)

Nov 4 Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc rejected a sweetened bid from Validus Holdings Ltd , saying the offer was still substantially lower than its book value.

Validus on Thursday raised its offer to 1.5564 of its shares and $11 in cash per Transatlantic share -- a 25.8 percent premium to Transatlantic's June 10 close.

The sweetened offer was worth around $55.35 per share, including a cash dividend of up to $2 per share, which would reduce if Transatlantic uses funds to buy back its shares.

"We strongly urge Transatlantic stockholders to reject Validus' revised exchange offer, which still fails to adequately reflect our current financial position and future growth prospects," Transatlantic Chairman Richard Press said.

Transatlantic said the revised offer values the company at a 0.75 times multiple of book value per share compared with 0.79 times agreed to in the now-terminated merger deal with Allied World Assurance Company Holdings.

Transatlantic also said it remains in discussions with two other parties regarding potential strategic alternatives.

Bermuda-based Transatlantic, currently valued at around $3.3 billion, is proving to be a sought-after asset as it's relatively cheap for the industry and has 'long-tail' insurance lines -- such as medical malpractice and worker compensation -- that are attractive to reinsurers more exposed to 'short-tail' risks such as hurricane damage.

In September, Transatlantic called off a merger with Allied World Assurance Co Holdings in the face of overwhelming shareholder opposition.

It has also said a rival offer from a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) was too low, and was reported to have had talks with Enstar Group , which has hedge fund manager J. Christopher Flowers as one of its largest shareholders.

Another possible suitor is reckoned to be former Berkshire Hathaway insurance executive Joseph Brandon, who is working with Morgan Stanley MS.N on a potential offer, a source told Reuters. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Gopakumar Warrier)