* Says Validus' revised offer lower than book value
* Says in talks with two other parties on strategic
alternatives
(Adds details,)
Nov 4 Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc
rejected a sweetened bid from Validus Holdings Ltd
, saying the offer was still substantially lower than its
book value.
Validus on Thursday raised its offer to 1.5564 of its shares
and $11 in cash per Transatlantic share -- a 25.8 percent
premium to Transatlantic's June 10 close.
The sweetened offer was worth around $55.35 per share,
including a cash dividend of up to $2 per share, which would
reduce if Transatlantic uses funds to buy back its shares.
"We strongly urge Transatlantic stockholders to reject
Validus' revised exchange offer, which still fails to adequately
reflect our current financial position and future growth
prospects," Transatlantic Chairman Richard Press said.
Transatlantic said the revised offer values the company at a
0.75 times multiple of book value per share compared with 0.79
times agreed to in the now-terminated merger deal with Allied
World Assurance Company Holdings.
Transatlantic also said it remains in discussions with two
other parties regarding potential strategic alternatives.
Bermuda-based Transatlantic, currently valued at around $3.3
billion, is proving to be a sought-after asset as it's
relatively cheap for the industry and has 'long-tail' insurance
lines -- such as medical malpractice and worker compensation --
that are attractive to reinsurers more exposed to 'short-tail'
risks such as hurricane damage.
In September, Transatlantic called off a merger with Allied
World Assurance Co Holdings in the face of overwhelming
shareholder opposition.
It has also said a rival offer from a unit of Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) was too low, and was
reported to have had talks with Enstar Group , which has
hedge fund manager J. Christopher Flowers as one of its largest
shareholders.
Another possible suitor is reckoned to be former Berkshire
Hathaway insurance executive Joseph Brandon, who is working with
Morgan Stanley MS.N on a potential offer, a source told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva; Editing by Joyjeet Das and
Gopakumar Warrier)