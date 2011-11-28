* Ends four-month hostile battle
* Both sides had sued each other
* Validus was seeking to replace Transatlantic board
Nov 28 Reinsurer Validus Holdings (VR.N) on
Monday withdrew its offer for peer Transatlantic Holdings
TRH.N, ending a months-long hostile takeover battle.
Validus, which has a history of hostile bids for other
reinsurers, launched its offer in July, attempting to break up
a deal Transatlantic already had with Allied World Assurance Co
Holdings Ltd (AWH.N).
While it succeeded in that effort -- Transatlantic and
Allied called off their deal in September -- Validus was
ultimately unable to woo Transatlantic's management or its
shareholders.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Validus said it would return about 7.7 million
Transatlantic shares, representing a 13.4 percent stake in the
company, tendered in the offer to the shareholders.
In the filing, Validus said certain condition to its tender
offer, which expired on Nov. 25, were not satisfied. The filing
did not say what Validus intended to do about its lawsuits
against Transatlantic or its consent solicitation to replace
the company's board.
Last week, Transatlantic's board, which had repeatedly
rebuffed Validus, accepted a $3.4 billion stock and cash deal
from property and casualty insurer Alleghany Corp (Y.N).
While the Validus offer was actually worth more than the
Alleghany bid on paper, the breakup fee in the Alleghany deal
all but wiped out Validus's financial advantage.
Had Validus succeeded, it would have been the second time
in two years it won a hostile bid for a peer, after snapping up
reinsurer IPC in 2009.
Validus shares rose 2.1 percent to $29.40 in early trade.
Prior to Monday's open, the stock had been down 6.6 percent
from mid-July, when it first bid for Transatlantic.
At one time following the bid the stock had lost as much as
a quarter of its value, but it has rebounded steadily since
late September.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore and Ben Berkowitz
in New York; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Dave Zimmerman)