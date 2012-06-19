June 19 Canadian oil and gas producer TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd cut its production estimate for the second quarter.

The company now expects to produce 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), down from the 4,700 boe/d it forecast earlier.

TransAtlantic also said it recently received a 61,561-acre exploration license in Turkey.

Shares of the company closed at C$1 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)