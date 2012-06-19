GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares notch 19-month highs, dollar firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
June 19 Canadian oil and gas producer TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd cut its production estimate for the second quarter.
The company now expects to produce 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), down from the 4,700 boe/d it forecast earlier.
TransAtlantic also said it recently received a 61,561-acre exploration license in Turkey.
Shares of the company closed at C$1 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 13 China's state-owned Sinochem is in early talks with Noble Group to buy an equity stake in the embattled trader, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that would help it gain access to the commodity trader's global supply chain.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan and the United States would aim to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries as well as among Asia-Pacific countries.