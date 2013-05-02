RPT- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
May 2 TransCanada Corp, Canada's No. 2 pipeline company, said it would spend an estimated $900 million to build and operate a 200-kilometer (125-mile) pipeline and oil storage terminal to cater to growing crude production in Alberta.
The company said it had reached long-term shipping agreements to build the proposed Heartland Pipeline, connecting the Edmonton region to facilities in Hardisty, Alberta, and an oil terminal in the Heartland industrial area north of Edmonton.
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016
* Ares Management Lp reports 15.8 percent stake in Gastar Exploration Inc, as of March 3, 2017 - SEC filing