TORONTO, March 31 TransCanada Corp said
on Monday that its ANR Pipeline system had secured almost 2
billion cubic feet a day of firm natural gas transportation
commitments on its Southeast Main Line for an average term of 23
years.
"Essentially one hundred percent of the existing firm
capacity on the ANR Southeast Main Line system has now been
subscribed and TransCanada is reviewing several options for
further expansion to accommodate additional volumes," Chief
Executive Russ Girling said in a statement.
The company said it would begin moving 1.25 billion cubic
feet a day this year, with the remaining volume starting in
2015.
