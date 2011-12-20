(Follows alerts)

Dec 20 TransCanada Corp said it agreed to buy 86 megawatt of solar power projects in Ontario from a unit of panel maker Canadian Solar Inc for $470 million.

Under the deal, Canadian Solar Solutions will provide 9 fully-operational and commissioned solar projects that are expected to start between late 2012 and mid-2013.

The investment will immediately add to TransCanada's earnings and cash-flow.

"The addition of these solar projects allows us to expand and add to our diverse power generating portfolio where a third of the power we own, or have interests in, comes from alternative or renewable energy sources," TransCanada's chief executive Russ Girling said in a statement. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)