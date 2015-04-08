(Adds quotes, context on Energy East pipeline, comments on
M&A.)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, April 8 TransCanada Corp will
widen its search for sites for an oil-pipeline export terminal
outside Quebec after scrapping plans to build one in the
province due to environmental concerns, the company's chief
executive said on Wednesday.
CEO Russ Girling, speaking to reporters at an industry
conference in Toronto, also said TransCanada may decide that its
Energy East pipeline project, which would transport crude from
the Alberta oil sands to Canada's east coast, may involve just
one export terminal instead of the two that had been envisioned.
TransCanada halted work on the Cacouna terminal, on the
south shore of the St. Lawrence River in Quebec, in December
after experts said it would harm endangered beluga whales. Last
week the company called off the terminal project, a move that
delays the C$12 billion ($960 million) Energy East pipeline.
"We looked at a number of alternatives before we chose
Cacouna, so we'll go back to all of those alternatives now,"
Girling said.
He said some alternatives are in Quebec, and some are not.
He also said the revised plan would not necessarily include two
terminals.
"It will be up to both our shippers and stakeholders along
the route," he said. "We have a tremendous amount of flexibility
in terms of how we build this pipeline."
The second export terminal on the 4,600-kilometer
(2,858-mile) line was planned to be built at the pipeline's
terminus in Saint John, New Brunswick.
Girling said building a terminal in New Brunswick still
makes sense "in almost any configuration that we're thinking
about".
If TransCanada does not build an export terminal in Quebec,
Energy East could avoid some regulatory barriers, but the
project would also create fewer long-term jobs in the province.
The government of Quebec has said it will only support Energy
East if the pipeline benefits the province economically.
Asked about mergers and acquisitions, Girling said
TransCanada may acquire pipeline infrastructure and midstream
assets if they become available, but added that the company's
major focus is building existing projects.
"But obviously some of that might get pushed out a bit
further, which leaves us with financial capacity to maybe make
some acquisitions," he said.
Girling was speaking on the sidelines of the Canadian
Association of Petroleum Producers' Scotiabank Investment
Symposium in Toronto.
(With additional writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter
Galloway)