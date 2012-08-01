UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
Aug 1 TransCanada Corp , the largest pipeline company in Canada, said it has been selected to design, build, own and operate the Northern Courier Pipeline project that will ship bitumen and a diluting agent between two sites in Alberta.
The project, with an estimated capital cost of $660 million, is a 90-kilometre pipeline that will transport products between the Fort Hills Mine site and the Voyageur Upgrader processing plant in north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Northern Courier will serve the Fort Hills Mine oil sands project, owned by Suncor Energy Inc, Total SA and Teck Resources Ltd, TransCanada said. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.