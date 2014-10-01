TORONTO Oct 1 Canadian pipeline operator
TransCanada Corp sold its 30 percent interest in Bison
Pipeline LLC to its master limited partnership on Wednesday, and
hinted it may speed up such drop-down transactions in the months
ahead.
Calgary-based TransCanada is under pressure from activist
investors to transfer ownership of its U.S. natural gas pipeline
assets into its MLP, TC PipeLines LP. The activists
believe this would help boost the company's stock price.
TransCanada said it is selling its interest in Bison to TC
Pipelines for $215 million in cash. Bison is a 487-kilometre
(303-mile) long natural gas pipeline connecting Rocky Mountain
gas supply to downstream markets.
Last month, TransCanada said it was committed to selling the
remainder of its U.S. natural gas pipeline assets to the MLP
over the coming years, but that its current structure was
critical to its ability to deliver on its massive capital
program.
TransCanada's Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Wednesday
however that the company intends "to drop down the remainder of
those assets on a more sizeable, frequent basis over the coming
quarters and years."
The company did not state whether it was pressure from the
activist investors that precipitated the slight change in tone,
but it did say that it remained wholly-committed to enhancing
shareholder value via the continuous evaluation of its approach
to capital allocation.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Alden Bentley)