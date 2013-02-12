BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 12 TransCanada Corp wants to be in a position to file an application by the end of this year for its proposed oil pipeline to Eastern Canada from Alberta, putting it on track for start-up by 2017, Chief Executive Russ Girling said Tuesday.
The regulatory process for the project, which would involve converting one of its cross-Canada natural gas lines to oil use, is likely to take 18-24 months, TransCanada executives said on a conference call.
Girling said the company expects a "very favorable response" to the proposal from oil producers and refiners.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million