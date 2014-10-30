CALGARY, Alberta Oct 30 TransCanada Corp
said on Thursday it is planning a new, C$1.5 billion
($1.34 billion) natural gas pipeline serving southern Ontario
and Quebec, as it converts other lines to oil service as part of
its massive Energy East pipeline project.
Canada's second largest pipeline operator said its
250-kilometer (155-mile) Eastern Mainline Pipeline project will
have a capacity of 600 million cubic feet per day and ensure
natural gas can reach growing markets in Canada's two most
populous provinces.
The new line may help assuage concerns that converting part
of TransCanada's under-utilized cross-country mainline natural
gas system would limit supplies to the region in the winter,
when demand is highest.
"Ontario and Quebec gas customers will continue to receive
their gas to heat their homes as we (TransCanada) have done for
the last 60 years," TransCanada Chief Executive Officer Russ
Girling said in a news conference.
The company has filed for regulatory approval for the gas
pipeline project along with its application for the C$12 billion
Energy East project, which will carry Western Canadian crude to
refineries in Quebec and New Brunswick as well as supplying two
tanker ports for shipments to the United States, Europe and
other markets.
Girling said TransCanada and its shippers on Energy East
will fund C$500 million of the gas-pipeline's cost, while the
conversion of part of the company's existing gas network, valued
at C$1 billion, will save Ontario and Quebec gas customers C$900
million over the next 15 years.
"The Energy East project and the Eastern Mainline project
... will not increase the cost of gas-transmission service to
Ontario and Quebec," Girling added.
TransCanada expects to begin construction of the new line in
2016.
