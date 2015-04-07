(Adds comment from TransCanada spokesman)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, April 7 After six years
battling bitter opposition to its Keystone XL pipeline project
in the United States, TransCanada Corp has learned
where and when to pick its fights, to consult early and often -
and to retreat when prudent.
Canada's No. 2 pipeline company scrapped plans last week to
build a crude oil export terminal in Quebec because it would
endanger beluga whales in the St. Lawrence River.
The proposed Cacouna terminal was part of TransCanada's 1.1
million barrel-per-day Energy East plan for a pipeline to take
Alberta oil sands crude to Canada's east coast.
The pipeline project will now be delayed roughly two years
as TransCanada rejigs regulatory filings.
Despite the drop in global crude prices, demand for Energy
East remains strong with Canadian crude production seen hitting
6.4 million barrels per day by 2030, up from 3.5 million bpd in
2014.
With Cacouna's cancellation, environmentalists claimed a
huge victory, but industry players say TransCanada is shrewdly
taking a short-term hit in hope of a smoother road ahead.
Besides beluga whales, Energy East was facing other hurdles
in Quebec. The province has imposed seven conditions on the
pipeline and aboriginal groups are resisting it.
"This avoids having it slowed down a lot more. They really
would have had an enormous problem trying to get permission to
build in Quebec," said environmental law specialist Dianne Saxe.
"My guess is they decided it would be a better economic decision
not to stand and fall on this particular hill."
Alan Ross, partner at law firm Borden Ladner Gervais, said
scrapping Cacouna will likely speed up the National Energy Board
regulatory process.
Under NEB rules, directly affected parties such as local
environmental groups campaigning to protect the whales would
have been able to intervene against the pipeline.
Pipeline companies are a lot "sharper and savvier" than in
the past, Ross said, having learned from fierce opposition to
Keystone XL, which would take Alberta crude to the U.S. Gulf
Coast, and to Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline,
which would take it to Canada's Pacific Coast.
"Keystone XL, the opposition to Northern Gateway, the
extended nature of NEB hearings, were all a bit of a wake-up
call to the pipeline industry that consultation needs to be done
early and often," Ross said.
TransCanada spokesman Davis Sheremata said a major lesson
learned from the long-delayed Keystone XL project was the need
to engage communities, landowners and stakeholders as early as
possible.
Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company, has taken steps
to woo opponents to Northern Gateway, offering aboriginal
communities along the route C$1 billion ($800 million) in
long-term benefits, including a 10 percent equity stake, jobs
and contract opportunities.
Nearly half of the 45 affected communities have rejected the
offer, however.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)