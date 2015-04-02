WHITE HOUSE SAYS LOWERING MIDDLE CLASS, CORPORATE TAX RATES ARE GUIDING PRINCIPLES IN TRUMP'S TAX REFORM AGENDA
April 2 TransCanada Corp said it had scrapped plans to build a marine oil export terminal at Cacouna in Quebec as part of its Energy East pipeline project due to environmental concerns and would look for another site for the terminal in the province.
"This decision is the result of the recommended change in status of the Beluga whales to endangered," TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling said in a statement on Thursday.
Environmentalists have been protesting against the construction of the terminal, citing potential harm to the Beluga whales in the St. Lawrence River and risk of oil spills. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
