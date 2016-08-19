By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 19 Pipeline company
TransCanada Corp is offering tolls as low as 82
Canadian cents per gigajoule on its natural gas mainline from
western Canada if enough producers sign up to long-term
contracts, a company executive said on Friday.
Stephen Clark, TransCanada's senior vice president for
Canadian natural gas pipelines, said cheaper tolls are crucial
if companies in areas like the Montney and Duvernay shale plays
are to compete with U.S. gas producers in eastern markets.
The new toll would be a 42 percent cut from the current
shipping price of roughly C$1.41 a gigajoule to go from Alberta
and British Columbia to markets in Ontario, and depends on
customers signing up to 10-year contracts to ship at least two
petajoules of natural gas in total on the line.
Clark said the boom in U.S. shale, in particular the
Marcellus play in Appalachia, meant more natural gas was
flooding into the southern Ontario market and displacing
traditional western Canadian supply.
While the remote Montney and Duvernay gas plays can compete
with U.S. shale on cost of production, their greater distance
from market increases delivery costs and the price of western
Canadian gas in Ontario.
"If that market starts to acquire gas from other basins,
they will essentially forgo western Canadian supply," Clark
said. "Part of the reason we are doing this is we see a supply
overhang in western Canada if we don't retain those markets."
TransCanada has been in talks with producers for the last
three or four months and is hoping to launch an open season to
formally gauge interest in the new tolling system in September.
However, Clark said the company would need to see sufficient
interest from shippers in long-term contracts to go ahead with
the open season.
"We would like to get into multi-hundreds of millions of
commitments, and if we could get north of a billion cubic feet
or a petajoule of commitment, that would certainly give us
sufficient indication that we should go forward," he said.
Some producers are reluctant to commit because they are
unused to 10-year contracts, Clark added, while others are
unfamiliar with selling in the Ontario market.
TransCanada's current settlement in place with the Mainline
shipper group expires in 2020.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)