Nov 15 TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday
it halted an open season for a new, fixed-price toll on its
natural gas pipeline from western Canada to southern Ontario as
the bids it received did not make the project viable.
The company launched the open season, where potential
customers bid for a part of a pipeline's capacity, in October to
gauge interest from shippers for the Canadian Mainline.
"The Open Season for the proposed service resulted in bids
that fell well short of the volumes required to make the
proposal viable," the company said in a statement.
