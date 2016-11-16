(Adds comment from company executive)
By Ethan Lou
Nov 15 TransCanada Corp has halted its
offer of lower tolls to move natural gas in Canada, a company
executive said on Tuesday, closing the door to shippers who
balked at prices they have said are still too high.
TransCanada started the so-called open season for its new
toll in October, offering more favorable terms for its Canadian
Mainline running from western to Canada to southern Ontario
after shippers pushed back against its initial proposal.
But bids received did not make up enough volume and the
company will not change its terms further, Stephen Clark,
TransCanada's senior vice president of Canadian Natural Gas
Pipelines, said in an interview.
"We've put down our pencil," he said, adding it is now up to
the shippers to come around to TransCanada's price structure.
"If they want to put something forward, we would certainly
consider it, but as far as we're concerned, our process is
complete."
Clark declined to discuss details of the bids, but said they
fell well short of the 1.5 petajoules of natural gas per day the
company had hoped for.
TransCanada had asked shippers to sign up for a 10-year
contract and pay between 75 and 82 Canadian cents per gigajoule,
depending on volumes.
The company also offered shippers the option to exit the
contract after five years, with a two-year notice period. During
that notice period tolls would increase to between 83 Canadian
cents and C$1.15 per gigajoule, depending on the total length of
the contract and volumes.
The option for a shorter term came after shippers pushed
back against TransCanada's initial proposals for a 10-year toll,
saying rates were still too high for such a long-term
commitment.
At present, it costs roughly C$1.41 a gigajoule to ship
natural gas from western Canada to the Dawn hub in Ontario.
($1 = 1.3453 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in New York and Vishaka George in
Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Tom Brown)