* Pipeline construction on schedule
* Decision on northern Keystone XL leg still awaited
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 16 TransCanada Corp
said on Wednesday that construction of its $2.3 billion
Gulf Coast Project, which will carry 700,000 barrels per day
from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to Texas refineries is
going smoothly and the pipeline is expected to open on schedule
by year end.
Sporadic protests and legal challenges to construction on
the line's 485-mile (780-kilometer) route have not altered the
company's plans to have the pipeline in service in the
fourth-quarter of this year.
""We factor things like that into our planning," said Shawn
Howard, a spokesman for the company. "We've got a pipeline route
that's hundreds of miles long so if there are activities that
take place on one property, our crews still have plenty of work
to do."
The Gulf Coast Project is the southern leg of the
Alberta-to-Houston Keystone XL project, which TransCanada split
in two after U.S. President Barack Obama refused to approve the
project last year because of environmental concerns.
The company has re-applied for U.S. approval of the line's
northern leg, which will run from Hardisty, Alberta, to Cushing.
A presidential decision on the new application is expected in
the coming months.