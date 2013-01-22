CALGARY, Alberta Jan 22 TransCanada Corp Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Tuesday that the company's $2.3 billion Gulf Coast project is on schedule and he expects 700,000 barrel-per-day pipeline to open by year end.

Speaking to reporters in Calgary, Girling said work on the project is 40 percent complete and welding on the 485-mile (780-kilometer) pipeline should be completed by the end of September. The Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, pipeline - the southern leg of the controversial Keystone XL project - will be then be filled with oil and tested in the fourth quarter.

"It's not going to be a matter of weeks but the end of the year is the best that we can do," he said.