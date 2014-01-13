LONDON Jan 13 TransCanada Corp will start its 700,000-barrel-per-day Gulf Coast crude oil pipeline project in "the next 10 days", the company's CFO Don Marchand said on Monday.

Marchand, speaking at TD Securities' London Energy conference, said the pieline linking Cushing, Oklahoma, to Port Arthur, Texas, was on target to start around January 22.

The Gulf Coast project is the southern leg of the controversial Keystone XL line. It will run from Cushing to refineries on the Gulf Coast.