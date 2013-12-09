INSIGHT-U.S. military marches forward on green energy, despite Trump
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 9 Transcanada Corp said on Monday that it has begun filling its new 700,000 barrel per day Gulf Coast pipeline with oil but gave no indication on when it expects the line to begin commercial service.
Company spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email that line fill operations began on Saturday and will require about 3 million barrels of crude to complete.
The line, the southern leg of TransCanada's controversial Keystone XL project, will take crude from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to refineries on Texas's Gulf Coast.
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.