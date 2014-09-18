(Updates with TransCanada's closing share price)
By Nadia Damouni, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Euan Rocha
NEW YORK/TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada, which has seen
a fair share of U.S. activist investors cross the border in the
last years, may soon have more of them knocking on its door.
Calgary-based TransCanada Corp is emerging as a
possible target, with several U.S. activist hedge funds
reviewing the nearly $38 billion pipeline operator as a break-up
candidate, people close to the matter said.
Discussions about a potential campaign are still in the
early stages, but some of TransCanada's largest shareholders
have been contacted by hedge funds interested in shaking up one
of North America's biggest pipeline companies, the people said.
These actions have also led to discussions by the
TransCanada board surrounding the company's strategic direction,
the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is
not public.
TransCanada, citing a company policy not to comment on
rumors, said only that it is committed to acting in the best
interests of shareholders.
"The enhancement of shareholder value is discussed at every
meeting of TransCanada's board of directors," spokesman Shawn
Howard said, adding "TransCanada has a well-defined strategic
plan in place to increase long-term shareholder value and we are
focused on continuing to deliver on this plan successfully."
In June, Citigroup analyst Faisel Khan laid out the case for
a break-up, saying that measures including spinning off
TransCanada's power business and placement of the remainder of
its U.S. natural gas assets into a master limited partnership
(MLP).
That could boost TransCanada's share price to C$76, Khan
said. The company's shares ended regular trading on Thursday up
C$1.95, or 3.3 percent, at C$60.81 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
That scenario triggered investor interest and several large
U.S. hedge funds that pursue activist investing strategies,
including Daniel Loeb's Third Point, have looked at the company,
two people familiar with the matter said.
The people familiar with Loeb's New York based firm said he
has amassed a position over the last few months. Third Point
declined to comment.
It remains unclear which investor, if any, will ultimately
lead the charge to shake up the company. Many activist hedge
funds buy passive stakes and choose not to launch any campaign
at all.
Canada has been both a productive and difficult place for
U.S. hedge funds to practice their craft. With its corporate
landscape often described as clubby, Canadian investors seldom
want to be known as the agitators and prefer to let their U.S.
rivals take the lead and pile on when they see success.
A campaign at TransCanada would follow on the heels of
several U.S. activist campaigns in Canada in recent years, such
as William Ackman's move on Canadian Pacific Railway,
Barry Rosenstein's battle with Agrium Inc and Carl
Icahn's settlement with Talisman Energy.
UNLOCKING VALUE
Over the last year, at least a dozen developers in North
America and Europe including NRG Energy Inc, NextEra
Energy Inc and Abengoa SA have considered or
formed so-called yield vehicles that own and operate power
plants.
Spinning off TransCanada's power assets or forming a
"yieldco" could help unlock value for investors, analysts and
bankers have said. They say that assets that may not fit in a
"yieldco" could also be sold at favorable prices to power
producers such as Calpine Corp, Dynegy Inc and
NRG.
Analysts have said TransCanada's diverse asset base has
caused its midstream assets to underperform those of its U.S.
and Canadian peers, including Kinder Morgan Inc and
Enbridge Inc. Some investors have been critical of
TransCanada's pace of dropping assets into an MLP it operates in
North America.
The company has said it has a superior growth portfolio that
will see it invest approximately $22 billion in a number of
energy infrastructure projects throughout North America. The
majority of these projects are under construction and are
expected to be completed over the next three years.
The $5.4 billion Keystone XL pipeline is the company's most
controversial project. Bitterly opposed by environmentalists,
the 830,000 barrel-per-day line has awaited approval from the
Obama administration for six years.
Another major project is its C$12 billion Energy East line,
which could carry 1.1 million bpd 4,600 kilometers (2,850 miles)
from Alberta to Saint John, New Brunswick, on the Atlantic
coast.
