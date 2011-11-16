CALGARY, Alberta Nov 16 TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) could begin construction of the Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Gulf Coast portion of the Keystone XL pipeline early next year but will consult with the U.S. State Department before proceeding, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Alex Pourbaix, president of the company's oil pipelines division, said TransCanada is hearing from shippers that they would like construction of the line to proceed even as it waits for full approval of Keystone late next year or in 2013.

Pourbaix said at a company-sponsored investment conference that TransCanada had also received sufficient support to go ahead with a $600 million lateral line to take oil to Houston refineries, which would boost Keystone XL's capacity to the Gulf to 830,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)