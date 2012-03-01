CALGARY, Alberta, March 1 TransCanada Corp
, Canada's largest pipeline company, launched a binding
open season on Thursday for two million barrels of storage space
in a terminal located at the starting point of its controversial
Keystone XL oil pipeline.
The company said the open season, in which would-be shippers
on the line can contract for space in the tank farm, will last
until March 22.
The storage hub, at Hardisty, Alberta, southeast of
Edmonton, is the starting point of TransCanada's existing
Keystone pipeline and the planned Keystone XL pipeline, which
will take 830,000 barrels per day of Alberta oil sands crude to
refineries in the U.S. Midwest and on the Gulf Coast.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)