WASHINGTON May 3 TransCanada Corp will
ask the U.S. government as early as Friday for approval to build
the $7.6 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline which has been put on
hold due to environmental concerns, the Washington Post reported
late on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to one of the sources who declined to be
indentified, one segment of the pipeline - from Cushing,
Oklahoma, to Port Arthur, Texas - does not need a permit from
the State Department and would not be part of the company's
application for approval, the newspaper said.
The company, however, is expected to stick to its plan to
build the pipeline through Nebraska, a route that would help it
avoid ecologically sensitive areas, the paper said. The project
would originate in Alberta, Canada.
President Barack Obama put the massive project on hold this
year after influential environmental groups vehemently opposed
it, saying the pipeline would cross an important aquifer, which
raised the risk pose by any spills.
Environmentalists also argue the crude it would bring from
Canada's oil sands is dirtier than other types of crude oil.
The U.S. House of Representatives, however, has voted four
times in the past two years to speed up the construction of the
pipeline, and the project has become a tool for Republicans to
attack Obama's economic and energy policies ahead of November
presidential elections.
State Department spokeswoman Beth Gosselin said TransCanada
had yet to submit an application for a new permit, but added
that Chief Executive Russ Girling met several officials on
Wednesday, including the person with primary responsibility for
overseeing the department's review of such applications.
"He met with Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and
International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Kerri-Ann
Jones and other department officials," Gosselin said.
"When we receive an application, we will conduct a thorough
and transparent review to determine whether it is in the
national interest."
TransCanada officials could not immediately be reached, but
the company has said it would seek a new permit soon.
Even though Obama put the cross-border plan on hold, his
administration has supported construction of the pipeline's
southern-most leg through Oklahoma and Texas.
The entire project will take more than two years to build
once permits are in hand.
Congressional negotiators attempting to craft new
transportation legislation will consider a proposal in that bill
to accelerate Keystone's development.
(Reporting By John Crawley and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)