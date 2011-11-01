* Q3 net profit C$0.55 vs C$0.54
* Comparable income C$0.59 vs analysts' view C$0.57
* Still sees Keystone XL operational in 2013
* Shares drop 1.1 pct
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 1 TransCanada Corp's
(TRP.TO) quarterly operating profit rose 1.8 percent on higher
electricity prices in Western Canada, the country's largest
pipeline and power generation company said on Tuesday.
TransCanada, which is waiting for U.S. government approval
for its $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline plan, said
third-quarter net income rose to C$384 million ($376 million),
or 55 Canadian cents a share, from C$377 million, or 54
Canadian cents a share, in the year-before quarter.
The company's Keystone XL proposal, the linchpin of its
growth plans, would ship 700,000 barrels a day of oil
sands-derived crude from northern Alberta to Texas refineries.
Even though it has the support of many U.S. lawmakers who
seek job creation and energy security, the proposal has met
with tough resistance from environmentalists, who warn of
higher risks of oil spills in sensitive regions in the United
States.
TransCanada said it still expects the project to be
approved by the U.S. State Department by yearend despite the
opposition and that it could have the line in service by 2013.
Excluding unusual items, the company's comparable quarterly
earnings were C$417 million, or 59 Canadian cents a share, up
12 percent from C$374 million, or 54 Canadian cents a share.
That beat the average estimate among analysts of 57 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 12 percent to C$2.39 billion from C$2.13
billion.
TransCanada said its results were bolstered by new
pipelines, including the first phase of its Keystone system,
and higher power prices in the Alberta market.
"We noted strong performance from the Western and Eastern
Power (Canadian) segments," Chad Friess, an analyst at UBS
Securities Canada. "This strength was partly offset by lower
results in U.S. Power"
TransCanada shares were down 2.5 percent at C$41.92 at
midmorning on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The
exchange's benchmark index was 2.1 percent lower due to
European debt worries.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Abhiram Nandakumar
in Bangalore; editing by Peter Galloway)