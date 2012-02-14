Feb 14 TransCanada Corp, Canada's
No.1 pipeline company and the backer of the controversial $7
billion Keystone XL pipeline project, said its fourth-quarter
profit rose about 39 percent, helped in part by higher power
prices in Alberta.
The company said net income attributable to common shares
was C$375 million ($375.09 million), or 53 Canadian cents a
share, compared with C$269 million, or 39 Canadian cents a
share, a year ago.
TransCanada said revenue rose about 15 percent to C$2.36
billion.
($1 = 0.9998 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Shounak Dasgupta in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)