May 4 TransCanada Corp has
asked the U.S. government for approval to build the $7.6 billion
Keystone XL oil pipeline which has been put on hold due to
environmental concerns.
The company said in a statement that it has submitted an
application with the U.S. Department of State for the pipeline
from the United States and Canada border in Montana to Steele
City, Nebraska.
TransCanada, which decided recently to chop its Canada-Texas
Keystone XL oil pipeline into two to get the controversial
project started, made the switch to oil from gas for the
Canadian portion of the initial Keystone line.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)