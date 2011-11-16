(Adds detail.)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 16 TransCanada Corp
(TRP.TO) is committed to building the $7 billion Keystone XL
project despite a 12-to-18-month delay in U.S. approvals, the
company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Even with the delay announced by the U.S. State Department
last week, Keystone XL remains the most likely pipeline project
to move forward in the mid-term, CEO Russ Girling said. He said
the pipeline's importance to the North American economy made
its approval essential.
Speaking to a company-sponsored investment conference in
Toronto, Girling said he was "confident this project will move
forward."
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Frank McGurty)