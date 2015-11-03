OTTAWA Nov 3 While TransCanada Corp
has moved to delay the U.S. review of its Keystone XL oil
pipeline, its planned Energy East project in Canada could go
ahead if it passes a robust environmental review, a senior
Liberal Party source said on Tuesday.
Incoming Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken
positively about Energy East, which would ship Alberta and
Saskatchewan crude oil to eastern Canada. But he has also said
the project, which is opposed by environmental groups, needed
community support.
The Liberals, set to take power after defeating the
pipeline-friendly Conservatives in last month's Canadian
election, had pledged to "restore robust oversight" into the
environmental assessment process.
The Liberal source, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said Energy East approval could be delayed while changes are
made, but the project would not necessarily be killed.
"Energy East could happen as long as it meets all the
criteria and community buy-in and is done in an environmentally
sustainable way," the source said. "We're open to Energy East as
long as it goes through a very thorough environmental review."
Trudeau representatives had no immediate comment on the
various pipelines on Tuesday
On Monday, TransCanada asked the U.S. government to suspend
its review of Keystone XL while the company goes through a
government review process in Nebraska.
The Liberal source noted the potential delay might lead the
oil and gas industry to push harder for Energy East.
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall tweeted on Tuesday that "with
Keystone now delayed, even more important we approve Energy
East."
Trudeau has already said no to Enbridge Inc's
Northern Gateway pipeline over the Rockies through wilderness to
the Pacific Coast.
Environmental regulators approved Northern Gateway, with
more than 200 conditions attached, in December 2013, but it has
faced fierce opposition from some communities.
Questions over Energy East caused a furor in the last week
of the Oct. 19 election campaign when it emerged that Liberal
campaign co-chair Dan Gagnier had in his private capacity
advised TransCanada on how to lobby a possible new government on
how to win approval for projects like that one.
The campaign at first defended Gagnier, but he later
resigned.
U.S. delays in approval had been a major irritant in
bilateral relations. When U.S. President Barack Obama called
Trudeau on Oct. 20 to congratulate him on his election, Trudeau
said they did not discuss Keystone XL.
