By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Nov 5 Canada's new Liberal government
backs TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline, but does
not want the project opposed by environmentalists to spoil
relations with the United States, Foreign Minister Stephane Dion
said on Thursday.
Washington has spent more than seven years deciding whether
to approve the northern leg of the $8 billion pipeline, which
would take oil from Alberta's tar sands to U.S. refineries.
U.S. President Barack Obama, under pressure from
environmentalists, is widely expected to veto the proposed
pipeline before he leaves office in early 2017.
Washington formally denied a request on Wednesday to pause
the review of the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, seen by
many as an attempt to postpone the decision until after the
presidential election in November 2016.
Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton opposes the pipeline
while many Republican candidates support the project for making
America less reliant on the Middle East.
While Canada's Liberals back Keystone XL, they have made it
clear they will not adopt the same tack as Canada's outgoing
Conservatives, who irritated the U.S. administration with
constant pressure over pipeline.
"Our position is that it is up to the Americans to see what
they can do but we support this project and we hope that it will
work well," Dion told reporters.
Asked about the strain Keystone had imposed on ties with the
United States, by far Canada's most important partner, he
replied: "We don't want it to be an irritant ... we understand
the Americans have to look at this very closely."
U.S. officials made little secret of their unhappiness with
the Conservatives' blunt tactics and lectures.
New Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says relations
with Washington are far broader than just one project and did
not raise the pipeline with Obama when they talked last month.
Former Canadian diplomat Colin Robertson said the Liberal
government would be best advised to put Keystone to one side.
Separately, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said well-built
pipelines are recognized as safer than rail but must also have
social license. He pointed to the regulatory processes
surrounding the TransCanada's Energy East Pipeline and the
expansion of Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain
Pipeline.
"We'll see what comes out of that, and if the social license
is not there, then there probably will be an increase in rail
transportation, and the important part of that will be to ensure
that rail safety is paramount," he told CTV.
