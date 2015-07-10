By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 TransCanada Corp
is offering crude oil shippers extra space on its
Keystone pipeline from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast after
technological improvements freed up 10,000-15,000 barrels per
day (bpd) of capacity, the company said on Friday.
The overall capacity on the 590,000 bpd Keystone pipeline
has not changed, but the company will be able to increase daily
volumes, said TransCanada spokesman Mark Cooper.
"This is essentially some operating efficiencies that we
have been able to find through technological advancements to
allow us to contract out more volume," he said.
He declined to say what Keystone's current daily volumes
are.
Interested shippers will have until Sept. 12 to submit bids
for the extra space.
The 4,200-kilometer (2,610-mile) Keystone line carries light
and heavy crude from the marketing hub of Hardisty, Alberta, and
delivers to Illinois, the U.S. crude futures hub of Cushing,
Oklahoma and Port Arthur, Texas.
Around 90 percent of capacity on the pipeline is reserved
for committed shippers, with the remainder available for spot
volumes.
