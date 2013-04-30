BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital announces pricing of public offering
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline had restarted and was resuming normal operations after being shut for a few hours for maintenance.
Company spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email that the line was closed in order to work on a piece of electrical equipment.
The line carries Canadian crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to storage hubs in Patoka, Illinois, and Cushing, Oklahoma.
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
CHICAGO, March 6 Top U.S. chicken and egg companies ramped up procedures to protect birds from avian flu on Monday, a day after the federal government confirmed the nation's first case of the virus at a commercial operation in more than a year.
* Q4 average production of 20,447 boe/d (92% oil) representing an increase of 38% over comparable period in 2015