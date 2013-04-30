CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline had restarted and was resuming normal operations after being shut for a few hours for maintenance.

Company spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email that the line was closed in order to work on a piece of electrical equipment.

The line carries Canadian crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to storage hubs in Patoka, Illinois, and Cushing, Oklahoma.