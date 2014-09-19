CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 The total cost of
TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL pipeline
is likely to nearly double following six years of regulatory
delays, a company spokesman said on Friday.
TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard confirmed comments made
by chief executive officer Russ Girling during an interview in
Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The comments were first reported
by The Wall Street Journal.
In an email, Howard said Girling had said the cost of the
pipeline, previously estimated at $5.4 billion, had risen
significantly. The CEO also indicated that the new estimate in
the billions "gets you into the high single-digits to a 10
number," the spokesman wrote.
The project to build the 1,179 mile (1,900-km) pipeline to
carry 830,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude from Alberta's
oil sands to the Gulf Coast, is in its sixth year of waiting for
a U.S. permit after running into fierce environmental
opposition.
The increased costs were the result of a protracted
regulatory process, inflation, fluctuating currency rates,
labour contracts, materials storage and additional conditions
put into place for the pipeline, the spokesman said.
"It is worth noting that increased project costs mean higher
costs for refiners and consumers - and those costs will likely
be passed on to all of us as consumers," Howard said.
Confirmation of higher Keystone XL costs came as Reuters
reported a number of U.S. hedge funds were reviewing the
pipeline operator as a potential break-up candidate.
(Reporting by Nia Williams, editing by G Crosse)