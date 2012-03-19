* Part of "pig" pops off in pipeline
* No impact to operations, flows, TransCanada says
* Current flow rate 500,000 bpd
(Adds details, background)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 19 Part of a pipeline
cleaning tool disconnected within TransCanada Corp's
Canada-to-United States Keystone oil pipeline, but the incident
was not affecting the line's operation or flow rate, the company
said on Monday.
TransCanada was using the inline tool, known in industry
coin as a "pig", as part of normal maintenance when the piece
broke off, spokesman Terry Cunha said.
"We have worked with our customers to make adjustments to
volumes flowing through Keystone while allowing them to meet
their needs," Cunha said in an email.
The pipeline is currently moving 500,000 barrels a day, down
from its capacity of 591,000, he said. It does not normally
operate at full capacity rates.
Canada's oil industry has been hit in recent weeks with a
host of operational problems, including the shutdown of an
Enbridge Inc pipeline in the U.S. Midwest early this
month.
Enbridge shut the 318,0000 bpd line, known as Line 14/64,
following a deadly incident in which a car crashed into an
above-ground section at a pump station in Illinois, when the
vehicle lost control during an early-morning drag race.
The pipeline was shut for several days, pressuring
already-weak Canadian crude prices.
TransCanada's Keystone line extends to the U.S. Midwest and
to Cushing, Oklahoma, from the pipeline hub of Hardisty,
Alberta. The controversial Keystone XL expansion would boost
capacity to 1.4 million barrels a day and extend the system to
the U.S. Gulf Coast.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones and Robert Gibbons; Editing by
Peter Galloway)