CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 TransCanada Corp
has shut down the 590,000 barrel a day Keystone oil
pipeline to the U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent from Canada after
detecting a "small anomaly" on the pipe during planned
maintenance, the company said on Thursday.
The major crude conduit is expected to be down for three
days while crews take a closer look, TransCanada spokesman James
Millar said in an email. He said no leaks were detected on the
system.
"Once re-start happens we expect normal operations and flows
for the remainder of October," Millar said. "We may have to make
up some volumes in November but we are still evaluating this."