CALGARY, Alberta Oct 21 TransCanada Corp
said on Sunday that the restart of its 590,000 barrel
per day Keystone oil pipeline would be delayed until Monday, a
day later than expected.
James Millar, a spokesman for the country's largest pipeline
company, said in an email that TransCanada was working with
regulators to finalize restart plans for the line, which carries
a quarter of Canada's crude oil exports to the United States.
"We are finalizing re-start plans with the regulator and are
targeting Monday to begin operations," he said.
The company said a day earlier that it expected a Sunday
restart for the line. It shut the pipeline late on Wednesday
after an in-line inspection tool detected what it referred to as
a "small anomaly" on the pipe.
The outage pushed up U.S. oil prices on Thursday.
TransCanada has not given the location of the potential
defect, but the U.S. Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration said it had sent an inspector to observe repairs
on a section between Missouri and Illinois.
The pipeline extends to Wood River, Illinois, and the major
storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, from Hardisty, Alberta.