CALGARY, Alberta Nov 14 TransCanada Corp
said on Wednesday it is declaring force majeure on some
shipments on its 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline
after it ran at reduced rates for three day because of power
supply restrictions.
Shipments on the line that takes Canadian oil to Wood River,
Illinois, and the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub were reduced
from Saturday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon as utility crews
in Manitoba worked to clear ice from power lines, Grady Semmens,
a spokesman for the company, said in an email.
The line is moving back to normal flow rates of about
500,000 bpd, he said, and the company is working with shippers
to reschedule some November shipments. TransCanada declined to
say what volume of oil was subject to its force majeure
declaration.