(Adds byline, TransCanada comment)
By Nia Williams and Valerie Volcovici
CALGARY/WASHINGTON Jan 6 TransCanada Corp
sued the U.S government on Wednesday to reverse
President Barack Obama's rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline,
and also plans to seek $15 billion in damages from a trade
tribunal.
TranCanada's lawsuit in a federal court in Houston, Texas,
called rejection of its permit to build the pipeline
unconstitutional. In a separate action under the North American
Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the company said the pipeline
permit denial was "arbitrary and unjustified."
The company's U.S. lawsuit does not seek monetary damages
but wants the permit denial invalidated and seeks a ruling that
no future president can block construction. Its request for $15
billion under NAFTA reflects its desire to recover its
investment in the pipeline.
Defendants in the Houston lawsuit are U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, U.S. Homeland
Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and Sally Jewell, Secretary of
the Department of Interior.
Obama, who is not named as a defendant, rejected the
cross-border crude oil pipeline last November, seven years after
it was first proposed, saying it would not make a meaningful
long-term contribution to the U.S. economy.
The Keystone XL was designed to link existing pipeline
networks in Canada and the United States to bring crude from
Alberta and North Dakota to refineries in Illinois and,
eventually, the Gulf of Mexico coast.
All the Democratic U.S. presidential candidates, including
front runner Hillary Clinton, oppose the pipeline while most
Republican candidates are in favor.
Senator John Hoeven, a Republican from oil-producing North
Dakota, said Keystone's rejection had cost Americans jobs and
now also put taxpayers "on the hook for potentially billions of
dollars in fines and legal costs."
In filing the NAFTA claim, TransCanada said it "had every
reason to expect its application would be granted" as it had met
the same criteria the U.S. State Department used when approving
other similar cross-border pipelines.
Chapter 11 of the NAFTA trade agreement between Canada,
Mexico and the United States gives investors the right to make
claims against governments.
Unlike Canada and Mexico, the United States has never lost a
Chapter 11 NAFTA case. The NAFTA tribunal process, which cannot
reverse the president's decision, would likely be lengthy and
expensive.
TransCanada said it was "prepared for a lengthy process that
could take several years."
James Rubin, an environmental regulatory lawyer with Dorsey
& Whitney, said Keystone's federal court suit would be
"challenging." He noted that courts have considered cross-border
pipeline decisions before and have generally found they fall
within the president's discretion.
The White House referred requests for comment to the U.S.
State Department. A State Department spokesperson said it would
not comment on pending litigation.
In Ottawa, a spokesman for the Canadian foreign ministry
said the government "has no role in this dispute."
Since October, Canada has been run by Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau's Liberals, who backed the pipeline but has said the
Canada-U.S. relationship is "much bigger than any one project."
TransCanada said it will also take an after-tax write down
of C$2.5 billion ($1.78 billion) to C$2.9 billion in the fourth
quarter after the permit denial.
The project ran into opposition from environmental groups,
and blocking it became a litmus test of the green movement's
ability to hinder fossil fuel extraction in Canada's oil sands.
"The suit is a reminder that we shouldn't be signing new
trade agreements like the Trans Pacific Partnership that allow
corporations to sue governments that try and keep fossil fuels
in the ground," said Jason Kowalski, policy director of
environmental group 350.org which opposed the pipeline.
TransCanada called the rejection "a symbolic gesture" aimed
at burnishing the Obama administration's leadership on climate
change in the eyes of the international community.
TransCanada is also developing the Energy East pipeline,
designed to move 1.1 million barrels per day of western crude to
Canada's East Coast. That project too faces opposition from
environmentalists trying to halt industry expansion.
TransCanada shares closed down 1.6 percent at $31.70
on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. After hours, the
stock price stayed steady after the legal actions were
announced.
($1 = 1.4075 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington, David
Ljunggren in Ottawa, Euan Rocha in Toronto, Anthony Lin in New
York; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by David Gregorio, Toni
Reinhold)