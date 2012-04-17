* Company says flows will resume when safe to do so

CALGARY, Alberta, April 17 TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday it was getting ready to restart its Keystone oil pipeline to the U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent from Alberta after dislodging part of a cleaning and inspection tool that got stuck in March.

The 591,000 barrel a day pipeline, one of the key arteries for Canadian crude exports to the United States, will resume flows "as soon as it is safe to do so," TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email.

Howard said the company shut the line down recently to remove the gadget, part of what is known as a "pig". He declined to give the date of the shutdown, however.

TransCanada's Keystone line extends to Wood River, Illinois, and to Cushing, Oklahoma, from the pipeline hub of Hardisty, Alberta. The controversial Keystone XL expansion would boost capacity to 1.4 million barrels a day and extend the system to the U.S. Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)