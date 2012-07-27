(Adds comments from Army Corps, details)
July 27 TransCanada Corp, the company
seeking to build the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline, has
received the final permit needed for the project's southern
part, clearing the way for construction to begin on the section
in the coming weeks.
The Army Corps of Engineers said Friday its Forth Worth,
Texas, office had given the third and final permit for the
southern section, which does not need approval by the State
Department because it does not cross the national border.
"The Corps has done its part, and now TransCanada can
proceed as they see it," on the portion of the pipeline the
company rebranded the Gulf Coast project, an Army Corps
spokeswoman said.
President Barack Obama rejected late last year the overall
project on environmental and water supply concerns about its
route through Nebraska. Environmentalists, an important part of
his base, also opposed the pipeline because energy-intensive
Canadian oil sands emit more greenhouse gases than average
crudes refined in the United States.
In March, Obama threw his support behind the southern half
of the line, which would drain a glut of oil in the U.S.
midsection fed mostly by the oil boom in North Dakota.
The company said in June it expected to start construction
on the 700,000 barrels per day section later this summer.
"TransCanada is now poised to put approximately 4,000
Americans to work constructing the US $2.3 billion pipeline that
will be built in three distinct spreads or sections," said
TransCanada CEO Russ Girling.
Opponents of the project say fewer jobs would be created.
TransCanada re-applied in May to the U.S. State Department
for approval of its full $7.6 billion Keystone XL pipeline
betting a new route through Nebraska and a post-election time
frame for the decision will push the project ahead.
. The deadline for public comments on the
application is Monday.
