CALGARY, Alberta Oct 2 TransCanada Corp
expects testing on its Keystone XL crude pipeline to be
completed in early November and it will begin filling the line
for the first time shortly afterwards, a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Major construction of the 700,000 barrel per day pipeline
from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, is expected to be
completed by the end of October, spokesman Shawn Howard said in
a statement.
"Commissioning of the pipeline is already underway and is
expected to be completed in early November. Line fill can begin
shortly thereafter. We remain focused on the project becoming
operational near the end of 2013," Howard said.