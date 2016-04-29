(Adds details on pipeline maintenance)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 TransCanada Corp
said on Friday maintenance planned for the 590,000
barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline in May, one of the main crude
conduits from Canada to the United States, will not impact its
ability to ship contracted volumes for that month.
Keystone, which ships heavy and light crude from Alberta to
Cushing, Oklahoma, and Illinois, was shut on April 2 for eight
days after a 400-barrel leak was discovered in South Dakota. It
restarted at lower pressure.
Spokesman Mark Cooper said Keystone would continue to
operate at reduced capacity throughout the maintenance in May
and until the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration approves a full return to normal flows.
TransCanada said permanent repairs and remaining restoration
work on the site will take place in May, and further
investigative activities and corrective measures required by
PHMSA are planned for 2016.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia
Osterman)