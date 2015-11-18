(Adds comments by TransCanada spokesman, details on KXL)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 18 TransCanada Corp
is withdrawing its route application for the Keystone
XL pipeline in the state of Nebraska after U.S. President Barack
Obama denied a permit for the controversial project, the company
said on Wednesday.
TransCanada said it informed the Nebraska Public Service
Commission it was withdrawing the application as it pauses to
consider the next steps following Obama's rejection earlier this
month, more than seven years after it was first proposed.
Keystone XL was meant to ship 830,000 barrels per day of
mainly oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska and on to the
U.S. Gulf Coast.
Environmentalists opposed to the cross-border project
claimed a huge victory but TransCanada has vowed it will keep
pressing to build the pipeline.
"We believe it is inappropriate to ask the Commission to
continue to move forward on a process that has legally set time
lines, while we continue to consider our next course of action,"
TransCanada spokesman Mark Cooper said in a statement.
Cooper said although the company is withdrawing the
application it reserves the right to reapply to the Nebraska
Public Service Commission later and that it remains committed to
the pipeline.
