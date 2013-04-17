BRIEF-Constellium Q4 loss per share 0.19 Euro
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
CALGARY, Alberta, April 17 TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday the 590,000 barrel per day Keystone pipeline was operating normally after being shut down overnight.
Grady Semmens, a spokesman the company, said in an email that the line, which takes Canadian crude to Patoka, Illinois, and Cushing, Oklahoma, was shut for "some time" overnight because of normal operating issues.
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2017 outlook and a long term contract for the first 850XE rig
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.