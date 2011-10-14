* Enbridge crude backlog blamed for outage

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 14 TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) has restarted its Keystone oil pipeline to the U.S. Midwest from Canada after a day-long shutdown it blamed on a backlog of crude supplies within Alberta, the company said on Friday.

TransCanada said it shut the 591,000 barrel a day capacity pipeline, which extends to southern Illinois and the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, on Thursday due to a glut of inventory at rival Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) Superior, Wisconsin, storage facility, which has slowed its system.

As a result of the oversupply, volumes backed up in Edmonton, preventing TransCanada's shippers from moving oil to the Keystone starting point at Hardisty, Alberta, spokesman Terry Cunha said in an email.

An Enbridge spokeswoman said the company had no operational issues affecting its crude oil mainline, which is the largest network of pipelines carrying Canadian crude to the U.S. Midwest and southern Ontario.

"We are meeting all scheduled volumes and deliveries," Enbridge's Gina Jordan said.

TransCanada does not expect to be forced to revise its October shipments for Keystone as a result of the issue, Cunha said. The pipeline is currently moving 500,000 bpd, he said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones and Janet McGurty; editing by Rob Wilson)